PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A prominent figure in the Plano Police Department, Officer David Tilley is back on the job and sharing his story about battling COVID-19.
“It was very concerning, especially my age because I’m right there close to the high-risk age group… my wife was pretty torn up about it,” Tilley told CBS 11 News.
The spokesperson for the Plano Police Department for 11 years, Tilley went back to work for the first time Monday since contracting the disease a month ago.
It’s suspected the 57-year-old was infected during a brief, passing encounter with another officer inside the department’s headquarters.
Fortunately, Tilley never had serious symptoms. But he was fully aware how dangerous the virus is. Now, after more than two weeks at home isolating and recovering, Tilley wants people to know there’s hope.