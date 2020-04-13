WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Ellis County Judge’s Office reported Monday evening, a third coronavirus patient in the county has passed away.
The patient was a 76-year-old woman from Waxahachie.
The Ellis County Local Health Authority also confirmed eight additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday evening.
These cases include an additional two probables and six confirmed positive cases, increasing the countywide total to 79 cases of COVID-19.
There are also six new confirmed recoveries from the virus, increasing the countywide total to 12 recovered cases of COVID-19.
As of Monday evening, there is one additional case in Ennis, one in Glenn Heights, one in Midlothian, two in Red Oak, and three in Waxahachie.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all who have experienced loss during this pandemic. We will continue to remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director said in a news release.
Ellis County is currently under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” that will expire on 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
