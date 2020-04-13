McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Health Care Services announced Monday two women in their 80s have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
An 88-year-old woman from Wylie and a 82-year-old woman from McKinney, both with underlying health conditions, died early Monday morning.
The McKinney woman died at her home, and the Wylie woman died at a local hospital.
Both women had been diagnosed with COVID-19 late last week.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both these ladies,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this time.”
As of Monday afternoon, CCHCS reported 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 259 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 20 hospitalized.
The two deaths Monday mark the ninth and tenth deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.