Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, food producer, food supply, Hotspot, Meat, novel coronavirus, Sioux Falls, Smithfield, Smithfield Foods


SOUTH DAKOTA — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus – a step the head of the company warned could severely hurt the nation’s meat supply.

(credit: CBS News)

The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state’s largest city, has become a hotspot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply