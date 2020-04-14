Filed Under:Collin County, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, disease, Frisco, Health, Recovered


COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County reports one new Frisco case of COVID-19; bringing confirmed cases there to 103, including 63 recovered.

Protect yourself and others by doing the following, simple things as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):

  • Wash your hands often, at least 20 seconds, with soap and water.  Use sanitizer containing 60% alcohol in a pinch.
  • Avoid touching your face, specifically eyes, nose, mouth.
  • Stay home as much as possible.
  • ‘Social Distance’ at least 6 feet.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow.
  • Cloth face coverings are recommended when out in public; do not use a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.

The CDC recommends you contact your primary care physician (PCP) if you are sick.  Find more information at CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply