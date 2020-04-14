Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County reports one new Frisco case of COVID-19; bringing confirmed cases there to 103, including 63 recovered.
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County reports one new Frisco case of COVID-19; bringing confirmed cases there to 103, including 63 recovered.
Protect yourself and others by doing the following, simple things as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):
- Wash your hands often, at least 20 seconds, with soap and water. Use sanitizer containing 60% alcohol in a pinch.
- Avoid touching your face, specifically eyes, nose, mouth.
- Stay home as much as possible.
- ‘Social Distance’ at least 6 feet.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow.
- Cloth face coverings are recommended when out in public; do not use a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.
The CDC recommends you contact your primary care physician (PCP) if you are sick. Find more information at CDC.gov/coronavirus.