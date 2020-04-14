



Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott allegedly hosted a birthday party for a friend that flagrantly violated Texas’ “safer-at-home” social distancing orders. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott attended the party which had about 30 guests.

Former Cowboys defensive lineman, Marcus Spears was not a fan of the decision to throw the party and criticized Prescott on Monday, April 13th. Calling Prescott “dumb” and “disrespectful”.

“This is just dumb,” Spears said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up.’ “It’s dumb and it’s totally disrespectful with what we have going on right now in this country.”

Spears added that Prescott’s party put additional strain on medical workers because it could cause the virus to spread. “The disrespect to do this and recognize that people that have to presumably take care of you after these dumb social gatherings that you should not be having, by the way, is the one that really irks me and rubs me the wrong way,” Spears said.

According to TMZ, police were called and responded sometime around 5:00 p.m. But there was no action taken because, “the officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party’; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing.”

CBS Sports is reporting that a second party later in the evening included only 10 guests, though those attendees were seated at a table that did not separate them by six feet.