



– The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education ratified the emergency purchase of thousands of Chromebook computers during an online board meeting Tuesday evening.

The Board also approved the purchase of thousands of internet hotspots.

The 3,160 Chromebooks are urgently needed to provide elementary school families with at least one device per household to support instruction, the school district said.

“Access to a device is critical for support of the district’s Learning at Home initiative during the mandated state and county Covid-19 school closure,” said Jerry Moore, FWISD’s Chief Academic Officer.

The computer purchase will cost a little more than $1,194,000.

When schools reopen these devices will support a one-to-one device implementation for fifth-grade students.

The school board also approved spending nearly $1.3 million for the immediate purchase of 6,000 hotspots to give families internet connectivity to support instruction.

The hotspots will provide each household with a 3GB mobile plan and access to the district’s learning network.

Mr. Moore acknowledged the generosity and commitment of several individuals and community organizations in helping the district defer the cost of these needed items.

As was the case in the board’s meeting on March 31, trustees convened in an online “virtual” meeting to conduct the district’s business.

