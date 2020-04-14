BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Samuel Adams brewery has expanded a grant program to restaurant, bar and nightclub workers who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Texas and 18 other states.
The brewery and the Greg Hill Foundation first launched the “Restaurant Strong Fund” on March 18 for workers in Massachusetts. The program aims to give $1,000 to restaurant and bar workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic as those types of places were forced to close to prevent any spread of the virus.
According to the program’s website, it raised nearly $500,000 in the first week with the help of donors such as former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz and celebrity chef Ming Tsai.
Now, the program is being expanded to 19 other states, including Texas, New York and California.
“During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support,” the program’s website read.
Samuel Adams donated about $2 million to kickstart the funding in those states.
Workers interested in applying for the grant must have been a full-time employee at the same restaurant, bar or nightclub for at least three months. Those interested can apply here.
According to the website, just over $100,000 has been raised in Texas.