



– After receiving complaints, the Small Business Administration says it’s making adjustments to its programs aimed at helping small businesses survive the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the agency’s regional office said, “We continue to streamline our programs and guidelines to make them more efficient and easier for small businesses to access. Our goal is to make sure we can deliver as much money as we can to the most small businesses affected.”

The SBA says as of Monday, April 13, in Texas, the agency approved nearly 89,000 loans worth nearly $22 billion.

This is for the agency’s program called PPP, the Paycheck Protection Program.

It’s part of the bill passed by Congress and signed by the President authorizing up to $350 billion in loans to small businesses during the Covid-19 crisis.

They’re forgivable loans as long as they’re used to cover payroll costs and keep the number of employees and their salaries the same.

The SBA has another program for economic injury disaster loans and loan advances for up to $10,000.

No word how many loans the SBA has approved for that program.

Ranjeeta Rath owns the Yoga Retreat in Southlake.

She applied for both SBA programs but hasn’t received any money or any word she’s been approved. “A lot of uncertainty. I don’t know where we are going from here because if it continues, I really don’t know. I am taking one day at a time.”

To find a lender, you can go to the SBA’s website and find a list searchable by zip code.

The SBA says the most up-to-date information on loan programs and frequently asked questions can be found here.

The agency is also holding two webinars for small business owners.

April 16, at 1:00 PM Eastern/10:00 AM Pacific Brian Pifer with the Small Business Majority will present National Resources and Policy Updates for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 about the new loan programs made available by the CARES Act, resources related to COVID-19 and policy recommendations to bolster small business owners right now.

April 28 at at 1:00 PM Eastern/10:00 AM Pacific, Amanda Brinkman and Deluxe will present Marketing Advice to Combat an Economic Downturn. This webinar will provide actionable marketing strategies to help clients keep their customers engaged.

