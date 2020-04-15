MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After two years of financial struggle and the cancellation of this year’s event, the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has found a new home in North Texas.

It was announced Wednesday morning that the golf tournament will now be held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney for the next five years, starting in 2021.

For the last three years, the Byron Nelson was played at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. However, this year’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018 and 2019, the tournament saw a decline in revenue and other issues such as lack of entertainment and dining options in the area for visitors from across the country. Weather issues also plagued the area during those two events. The golf course was drenched in 2019 and record heat made for a miserable time for some in 2018.

The PGA Tour decided back in January that it would move the tournament from Dallas after 2020. Within a few months, the Byron Nelson would have a new home.

The Byron Nelson is hosted by the Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas and supports the Momentous Institute, which works with children and families to build social emotional health.

“TPC Craig Ranch will provide the perfect footprint for delivering the optimal spectator experience and allow us to maximize the Salesmanship Club’s mission with Momentous Institute,” said Jon Drago, tournament director of the AT&T Byron Nelson. “From a competitive standpoint, we’ve received incredibly positive feedback already from PGA TOUR players on the new venue.”

According to tournament officials, this will be the first PGA Tour stop in Collin County.

“TPC Craig Ranch is an award-winning championship golf course designed and built specifically with the goal of one day attracting the Byron Nelson,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “In addition to being a world-class event, the Byron Nelson tournament epitomizes the compassionate and philanthropic spirit that defines our community and we look forward to our exciting future together.”