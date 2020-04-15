Comments
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Mosquito samples collected from Cedar Hill have tested positive for West Nile virus, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Mosquito samples collected from Cedar Hill have tested positive for West Nile virus, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
The mosquito traps were collected from the 75104 zip code of Cedar Hill.
DCHHS has since scheduled ground sprayings in the area:
- Friday, Apr. 17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Saturday, Apr. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Officials said residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. A detailed map of the spray area can be viewed here.
Residents are also advised to use the 4Ds to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:
- DEET all day, every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.
- Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.
- Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
- All Day long: Dawn, day and dusk — limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night.
For more information, visit the DCHHS website here.