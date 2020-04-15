



Just days after someone stole a box truck crucial to operations for Minnie’s Food Pantry, the vehicle was found after a Good Samaritan tipped off police.

The community funded organization shared the news on its Facebook page.

“SHE’S BACKKKKKKKK!!! Our beautiful baby has returned home to us! Thank you detective, CSI and the Good Samaritan that spotted our truck! We are doing our #HappyDance as we get back to our #HappyPlace”

The truck was stolen over Easter weekend. Workers realized they were one truck short for pick-ups on Monday morning, and after reviewing security footage, saw that the 2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 was stolen at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The theft affected the ability of Minnie’s Food Pantry to pick up from partnering locations, ultimately impacting the amount of food the organization is able to rescue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Minnie’s delivered 750+ food boxes to families at Bowman Middle School to ensure they had healthy meal options to prepare and share over the Easter Weekend.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced, the non-profit said it has seen a 30% increase in clients. They have distributed tens of thousands of meals to more than 1,600 families with school-aged children.

The food pantry will remain open but only as long as shelves remain full.

Minnie’s Food Pantry is open to serve Wednesday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

