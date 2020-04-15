



– The Hood County Public Health Authority confirms two more deaths of people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to three.

One resident died from COVID-related illness following prolonged hospitalization.

Another resident was reported positive with COVID-19 following death from other causes last week.

Out of 17 confirmed cases in Hood County, three have now died and five local residents have recovered.

Other cases remain under investigation in coordination with Texas Department of State Health Services, but are unconfirmed at this time.

Dr. David “Hoss” Blocker of the Hood County Public Health Authority said he has recommended to County and City leaders, “that we continue community mitigation strategies in our schools, workplaces, and community consistent with CDC guidelines for communities with “substantial” impact or transmission of COVID-19.”

Dr. Blocker points out the Hood County population is at higher risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19 transmission, as approximately 25% of the county population is 65 years of age or older, many have medical conditions which worsen complications from COVID-19.

Hood County also has a higher than average number of senior living communities, multigenerational families, long-term care and nursing home facilities, he said.

As of 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 15, 243 total COVID-19 tests have been reported for Hood County residents, with 17 positive cases, 216 negative, and 10 pending laboratory confirmation.

Seven people are believed to have contracted the virus from travel, four from work contacts in Dallas Fort Worth area, and five contracted the illness from infected family members. One does not yet have an identified source for COVID-19 transmission.

