



Silicone face brushes. Immune boosters. Intravenous cocktails.

Have you seen an advertisement making a COVID-19 claim or promising a cure?

The United States Food and Drug Administration continues to state: “There currently are no products proven to treat or prevent COVID-19.” This has federal agencies seeking those who they say are unlawfully advertising products.

The Federal Trade Commissions and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently sent two dozen warning letters to companies they say are marketing unapproved and misbranded products making claims to treat or prevent the coronavirus.

The FTC sent this warning letter to Face Vital, LLC, a Miami Beach company on Amazon, it says was claiming its “sonic silicone facial brush” will “ramp up” your beauty… and fight the virus.”

A Canadian company, Vita Activate, got this letter after the FTC says it found the business marketing a few sprays of a “natural…mushroom” mist “may prevent invaders such as the corona virus.”

FTC agents say Florida-based Bioenergy Wellness Miami was stating that a device on its website emits sound frequencies that “target coronavirus.” The company received this letter.

Light Air International AB is in Sweden. Agents sent this letter to its owners because they say the company was promising its air purifier could destroy some cancer cells and the Coronavirus.

And in Arlington, Texas, the FTC and the Texas Attorney General warned Resurgence Medical Spa, LLC to stop

stop claiming its “vitamin c (iv drip) could both prevent and treat COVID-19.” In this warning letter, agents say Resurgence Medical Spa was also creating social media posts using hashtags promises they say the company could not prove.

“They responded rather quickly and the resolved the matter,” says James Elliott, Assistant Regional Director of the Southwest Region of the Federal Trade Commission.

Following the warning, Elliott says Resurgence Medical Spa deleted the claims.

The I-Team has found some of the other companies appear to have changed their websites also.

Elliott says while some entities are scam artists, others are well-intended companies which have just crossed the line. Either way- it’s a concern and it’s against the law.

“Having false claims can be very dangerous whether its financially or whether is physically… Consumers can lose a lot of money on some of these treatments… And they can also become physically ill,” says Elliott.

If you see a false claim, here’s some advice from experts:

Ignore offers with cure and preventative promises.

Hang up on robocalls making these pitches.

Report any suspicious claims you see or hear to the Better Business Bureau, the Texas Office of the Attorney General and to the FTC through their very simple, fill in the box, online complaint processes.

STATEMENT FROM RESURGENCE WELLNESS

We were in no way trying to harm or scam anyone in regards to our advertising regarding IV vitamin infusions and COVID 19. Our primary concern has always been and remains to be the health and wellness of our community. Any sort of references we used related to COVID 19 and our IV infusions were focused on overall immune boosting and/or reports we were seeing from the mainstream media as to the positive effects High Dose Vitamin C was having on COVID 19 patients. As further explanation, we never claimed to prevent or cure COVID 19, we were very careful to use wording like “may/could/can help” or “may/could/can prevent.” Once we were contacted by the FTC on Friday, April 3, we immediately removed all references to COVID 19. We apologize for any sort of confusion our social media posts may have caused.

STATEMENT FROM LIGHT AIR INTERNATIONAL AB

We have talked to the FTC and shall make a couple of changes at our homepage so the information will be more clear.

STATEMENT FROM BIOENERGY WELLNESS