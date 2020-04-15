



The IRS launched its online tool to track stimulus payments on Wednesday, but many taxpayers reported problems with the new app.

The “Get My Payment” tool can be found by going to www.irs.gov, clicking on the “Get Info on Economic Payment” tab and then clicking on the blue “Get My Payment” button.

The app will ask you to enter your Social Security number, date of birth and address.

If all works as designed, you’ll then get a message showing the status of your check. This was the case for many visitors Wednesday.

However, others tried and received the message “Payment Status Not Available.”

According to the IRS website, this message could be the result of the following:

If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient — the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

However, many taxpayers say these none of these reasons explain why they are getting the “Payment Status Not Available” message.

CBS 11 asked the IRS about possible additional explanations for the message, but the IRS has not provided any further information.

According to the IRS website, the “Get My Payment” data is updated once per day.

Many frustrated taxpayers vented online about the new IRS tool. But the IRS wasn’t the only one having computer issues Wednesday.

Some banks are reporting online banking outages as millions of people are checking their account for stimulus checks. @PNCBank_Help @BBT @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/3BbEMYTTyy — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) April 15, 2020

Several banks reported online outages throughout the day, likely the result of a high volume of users logging on to check to see if they’ve received a stimulus check.