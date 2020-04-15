ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A kidnapping suspect has been arrested after Rowlett police said he led them on a chase with an infant inside his vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident started when officers responded to a call about a 4-month-old who had been kidnapped in Rowlett. According to police, the suspect is the biological father who has no rights to the child.

Police said they were able to locate the man’s vehicle, but he refused to stop, leading to a chase.

The chase happened along Highway 66 through Rowlett and into Garland. Police said the chase eventually ended after the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 66 and Centerville Road in Garland.

The child was found to be okay in a car seat, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said the suspect also has an active warrant out of Rowlett for robbery.

Rowlett police will be investigating the kidnapping and chase while Garland police will be handling the crash.