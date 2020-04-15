DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Texas Food Bank will offer food for families Thursday morning at Dallas Fair Park.
The mobile food pantry giveaway is expected to be one of the largest in North Texas.
Two weeks ago, the food bank held a pantry giveaway at Fair Park, but the organization ran out of food at the sight.
“At the last distribution, we had over 2,000 folks there,” North Texas Food Bank spokesperson Anna Kurian said.
The food bank has planned to bring boxes of produce, canned goods and other items to accommodate 3,000 people Thursday. Gate 5 at the park will open to the public at 9 a.m.
For the past month, the food bank’s network of community pantries has provided 136,000 food boxes. More than 12,000 families have accessed food at mobile food offerings.
“As the number of people in need grows, we fully expect we will see the need to serve grow as well,” Kurian added.
The food bank also finds that over half of the requests for food assistance comes from families who’ve never visited a pantry previously.
However, the food bank is also in need — operators are asking for donations and contributions to ensure they can sustain the widening demand for food assistance.