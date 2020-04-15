Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – With millions of Americans eagerly awaiting their federal stimulus checks to help them weather the the coronavirus recession, people are now able to find out when they can expect to get their money after the government on Wednesday launched a tracking tool called “Get My Payment.”
Millions of people remain unsure of when their “economic impact payments” payments will arrive because it depends on whether the IRS has your direct-deposit information and your income level. Consumers can also update their mailing addresses if they’ve moved since they last filed their tax returns.
The “Get My Payment” service is live at IRS.gov. It allows consumers to check their payment status, confirm whether they prefer direct deposit or a paper check and enter their bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have it yet.
