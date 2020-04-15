SANTA FE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Renowned Texas sculptor and painter Glenna Goodacre has died.
Goodacre is most famously known for creating the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Family members say the 80-year-old died of natural causes Monday night at her home in New Mexico. News of her death was posted to the Instagram page of Harry Connick Jr., who is married to her daughter, Jill Connick.
View this post on Instagram
i write this with a very heavy heart. jill's mom, glenna goodacre, died last night. jilly says, "i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor." i posted some of glenna's most incredible works of art: the Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington DC, the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia, and the Sacajawea Dollar Coin. glenna was a great hero of mine, too – she personified strength and resolve. i've loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22. i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart. please pray for my jilly and her family. thank y'all so much… ❤️
Born in Lubbock, Texas, Goodacre was known mainly for her sculptures. Her work included the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia and the Sacagawea Dollar Coin.
“I lost my mother, hero and best friend,” her daughter said in a statement. “My heart is completely broken. She was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. I will miss her love, laughter and humor.”
Goodacre is survived by her husband, children and five grandchildren.
“She was warm, caring, funny, positive and driven,” said her son, Tim. “She loved to encourage and support our adventures in life, especially travel, career and of course, artistic ambition. I was fortunate to be her son.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)