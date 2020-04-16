  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The College Board announced that the SAT scheduled for June 6 is now canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were originally seven SAT dates scheduled throughout the 2019-2020 academic year. The March exam’s makeup date, scheduled for March 28, was the first test affected by the pandemic.

The organization said the next SAT will be administered in August, pending any changes in public health guidelines. It will also administer an additional test in September in an effort to accommodate students whose tests were canceled.

