NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Throw, swing and run, was replaced with click, push and scroll; but it’s still live competition.

With the sports world shutdown, esports has hardly missed a beat, continuing competitions online where players are already comfortable.

Thursday night, students from Burleson ISD were scheduled to play a role in testing a new tournament competition platform for Envy Gaming, a project the company has felt a little more pressure to develop with people stuck inside.

“It’s essentially going to serve as an online tournament tool,” said Shay Butler with Dallas-based Envy. “We can run adult leagues, rec leagues, high school leagues.”

Envy is turning to students in Burleson, where gaming was embraced not just through high school competitive teams, but even applying game theory to curriculum and instruction. The organizations collaborated earlier this year for a student competition, alongside the season opener for professional team the Dallas Fuel.

Students planned to test the new platform on games like Overwatch, Fortnite and Rocket League, giving feedback to developers before the completed version is launched.

“It’s exciting to think they’re actually looking for feedback from students” said one student going by the name “minerboybp”, and talking to CBS 11 News on the server where they have stayed connected over the past month.

“It’s really cool to get the connections, and the people you can talk to, whenever you’re doing this kind of stuff.”

Their instructors expected it would also give them a leg up on collegiate and career opportunities.

“We wanted to start with a group that was very tech savvy, esports savvy, has probably played a ton of video games, and we know Burleson has a plethora of those kids that are not only awesome at video games but have also probably done things like this in the past,” said Butler.

Butler said the platform, which they have not released a name for yet, was still very much in the testing phase, but he hoped would grow to be a place where people who had never competed online would be comfortable jumping into tournament play.