



More coronavirus tests will soon become available in North Texas, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday.

Government leaders are looking to slowly reopen the economy but are also saying an increase in testing capabilities will be needed.

Jenkins said Tuesday he was told by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that the two drive-thru testing sites in Dallas will soon be able to double their available tests from 250 per day to 500. These two sites are located at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Field House in the Red Bird area.

On Wednesday, the Ellis David Field House location switched to self-swab kits that are “less invasive,” according to officials.

Those two drive-thru sites also recently changed their criteria for who can be tested. The change allows any resident over the age of 65 or those with a high-risk health condition to be tested even if they aren’t showing any symptoms. Residents of any age who have a dry cough, shortness of breath and a fever of 99.6 degrees or more can still be tested.

The two drive-thru sites are expected to open through May 30.

It was last week that Walgreens said it would expand COVID-19 testing to some of its locations in Texas and six other states. Jenkins also announced Tuesday that two of those testing locations will be opening in North Texas.

According to Jenkins, the two locations will be at the Walgreens at 2060 South Buckner Boulevard in Dallas and the one at 8600 Camp Bowie West Boulevard in Fort Worth. He said each of these sites will be able to provide 160 free tests per day.

Jenkins said these two new testing sites won’t be open for several more days.