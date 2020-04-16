DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of tests run for the coronavirus appears to be falling, just as government leaders warn an increased ability to test may be key in reopening the state’s economy.

Most known cases of COVID-19 are confirmed with tests run by private labs.

In Dallas County, that’s been true in 91% of cases.

Data from the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), which represents some of the leading private labs behind the testing, shows its members have run an average of 68,000 tests a day this week.

That’s a big improvement from a month ago, but a roughly 35% drop from last week’s average of 106,000 tests a day.

ACLA president Julie Khani says the labs’ ability to test isn’t the issue.

They’ve continued to expand the number of tests they can run over

“ACLA members have now eliminated testing backlogs and have considerable capacity that is not being used,” Khani wrote.

It turns out clinics are just sending the labs fewer specimens to test.

Neighborhood Medical Center in northwest Dallas was swamped when it first started offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus.

“We had cars wrapped around the block,” said Dr. Martin McElya. “They’re still coming in, but certainly it’s dropped off a lot.”

Even with more people eligible for a test, he says there aren’t as many people wanting one.

“They’re not as alarmed about it,” he said. “They’re not as eager to get the testing done and find out if they may be positive.”

While less panic is good, less information on who has the virus may not be.