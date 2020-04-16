Comments
Thank you for every local shop that has supported Eat See Play… We can’t wait to see you all again on the other side.
We can’t wait to get back out there and explore the metroplex but in the meantime, let’s support our local favorites by ordering pick up or delivery. We’re all in this together and every little bit helps. For a list of restaurants open near you click here: DFW OPEN RESTAURANTS
