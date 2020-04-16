



The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth want people to step outside Thursday night and give healthcare and other essential workers a standing ovation.

Mayor Betsy Price joins Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in hosting the citywide ovation.

She encouraged all Fort Worth residents to step outside at 7 p.m. for five minutes of applauding, cheering and thanking the those who are selflessly serving the community during this crisis.

Johnson called for a collective show of appreciation earlier this week.

“Dallas is working diligently to deal with this pandemic,” Mayor Johnson said. “I want to set aside time for our city to show its collective appreciation for people who deal with the stress of working on our behalf while others stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. We have heroes among us, and they deserve to know they have supporters all around them.”

Price is also lighting the City of Fort Worth blue Thursday night to show gratitude. Downtown buildings and bridges will be illuminated in blue lights as a visual way to unite behind frontline workers.

Residents are encouraged to turn their porch lights on and, if possible, businesses are encouraged to illuminate their building with blue lights.

Price, alongside Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis, Police Chief Chief Ed Kraus and City Manager David Cooke, will visit Fort Worth hospitals for an ovation starting at 7 p.m.

