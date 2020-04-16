



The PGA Tour announced Thursday it will resume its season in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth — and fans will not be allowed to attend.

The tour’s season has been suspended since March 12 after officials had to cancel the Players Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament at the Colonial was originally scheduled for May 18 through 24 but it will now be the restart point for the season from June 8 through 14. It will also be the first of at least four events that will be played without fans in attendance as social distancing guidelines remain in place to prevent to the spread of COVID-19.

The RBC Canadian Open, which was scheduled for those same June dates, has been canceled. The PGA Tour released the full schedule for the rest of the season.

Revised 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season schedule:

June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

North Texas’ other PGA Tour event, the AT&T Byron Nelson, was canceled and will return next year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.