Fort Worth, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South has established a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, which began seeing patients on Tuesday, April 14.

Patients who have COVID-19 symptoms are screened via phone and scheduled for a drive-thru testing appointment on the hospital campus.

Options are offered for both insured and uninsured patients.

Those wanting to schedule a screening and/or appointment can call 817-568-5428.

There is no cost for the test.

Four more people in Tarrant County died from the coronavirus, all with underlying health conditions, on Thursday.

Officials with Tarrant County Public Health said those dead include two Fort Worth men — one in his 60s, the other in his 40s, along with a man in his 60s from an unincorporated part of the county and a man in his 40s from Mansfield. The Mansfield patient is believed to be the first COVID-19 death in that city.

The latest cases now bring the number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Tarrant County to 34. The updated numbers also show at least 157 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

In a statement Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said, “These deaths continue to remind us that we are faced with a deadly disease. As we suffer these losses we also are mindful of how important it is for us to continue our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus.”

On Wednesday, there were more than 850 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state of Texas — an increase of about 6% from Tuesday.

In addition to self-isolation and social distancing TCPH is again stressing that residents protect themselves from the virus by: