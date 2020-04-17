DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting five additional deaths from the coronavirus and 124 additional positive cases.

­ A Dallas woman in her 60s who was critically ill died, as well as a man in his 70s who was also critically ill died.

Three other Dallas residents of long-term care facilities, who were critically ill — a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s — died.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes is also an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Most (69%) deaths were men.

Twenty deaths so far are associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Commissioners called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss/debate a new order requiring people to wear facial coverings or masks when out in most public areas.

When it comes to the coronavirus, health officials say people should wear masks or cloth face coverings not to protect themselves, but to decrease the unknowing transmission of the contagious disease to others.

If commissioners don’t overrule it, the face mask requirement will go into effect on Saturday.

The rule would make covering your nose or mouth when out running errands or working at an essential business, a requirement. So in addition to employees, people who visit grocery stores, big box stores, or take public transportation would be required to cover their face.

Masks would not have to be worn while in a personal vehicle or while exercising outdoors.

As North Texas communities get closer to reopening businesses, county health professionals say facial coverings are going to be an important part of maintaining the progress made in fighting COVID-19 and preventing it from moving backward.

The total COVID-19 case count in Dallas County is 2,190.