Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A fifth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed because of the coronavirus spread around the state.
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A fifth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed because of the coronavirus spread around the state.
Carlos Trevino’s execution, which had been set for June 3, was postponed to Sept. 30.
The 45-year-old Trevino was condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in San Antonio.
The execution date was changed on Thursday by state District Judge Jennifer Pena in San Antonio.
Trevino’s attorneys had argued that the pandemic has created “insurmountable obstacles” to providing adequate legal representation.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)