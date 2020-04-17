DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As Texas continues the fight against COVID-19, Governor Greg Abbott says it’s time to get back into business soon.
Dr. Mark Casanova, the President of the Dallas County Medical Society told CBS 11, the governor’s plan to get the state’s economy rolling again is likely the safest approach.
“If one does it in a staged approach, and one has the capacity of testing and public health to monitor new cases that emerge, and we can quickly assess and quarantine those cases, Dr. Casanova explained. “Then it is possible we can do this in a safe manner without seeing a significant increase in cases.”
Governor Abbott said the state will get more tests in late April or early May.
CBS 11 also talked to Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease expert at Texas Health Resources.
Both doctors warn this is not the time to let your guard down.
“It’s very important to publicly mask, maintain six feet of distance and of course if you have fever or any other symptoms, cough shortness of breath, you definitely should take yourself out, separate yourself,” said Dr. Bhayani.
“I think we need to have a healthy respect for this virus and we need to remain extraordinarily vigilant,” said Dr. Casanova.