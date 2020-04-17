



– Hundreds lined up in Fort Worth Friday for something many people take for granted during these challenging times: food.

One day each month, the Tarrant Area Food Bank opens its distribution center for people in need to pick up prepackaged boxes of food.

On Friday, people came to the Tarrant County College Northwest campus to pick up the food and organizers said there were 600 families there, a 100% increase over the normal 300 at that location.

Families lined up in their vehicles in the parking lot of the college to receive boxes with bread, produce and other items to feed their families.

The boxes were assembled at a warehouse used by the Cowtown Marathon with the help of the Texas Air National Guard.

Some of the people on the receiving end said they can’t express how much they need the assistance, including a grandmother who waited in line with her five grandchildren.

“Oh my God you don’t know,” said Lugenia Houston. “I tried to thank every single person I see. I’m so appreciative of what they’re doing.”

“The families today, some of them are living in their vehicles,” said Lisa Benedetti of Tarrant County College.

Some of the people in line CBS 11 spoke with said they only have about five days worth of food on hand and this is just a small sample of what’s going on across North Texas due to coronavirus-related job loss and shutdowns.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources