DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Commissioners called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss/debate a new order requiring people to wear facial coverings or masks when out in most public areas.

When it comes to the coronavirus, health officials say people should wear masks or cloth face coverings not to protect themselves, but to decrease the unknowing transmission of the contagious disease to others.

If commissioners don’t overrule it, the face mask requirement will go into effect on Saturday.

The rule would make covering your nose or mouth when out running errands or working at an essential business, a requirement. So in addition to employees, people who visit grocery stores, big box stores, or take public transportation would be required to cover their face.

Masks would not have to be worn while in a personal vehicle or while exercising outdoors.

During the meeting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he consulted Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), health officials, and retailers who all supported the mandate.

But commissioners John Wiley Price and J.J. Koch called the Friday meeting in part, over concerns of how the mandate would be enforced and if violators would people be ticketed or arrested.

Jenkins said no one would be arrested, but Commissioner Koch said that was not made clear ahead of today.

“Judge you have no ability to write tickets, only the Sheriff’s Department has the ability to write tickets,” Koch said during the meeting. “The people that are on the frontline enforcing these regulations are the municipal policing departments. And from what I understand from Chief Spivey and other chiefs they were not consulted before this was ordered.”

Jenkins, who attended the meeting through video conferencing, said, “On our call at 12 o’clock everyday this was talked about, this was explained that this would be happening, and that there would not be a need for anyone to write tickets. Now did I call every police chief personally and talk to them about it? No I didn’t.”

As North Texas communities get closer to reopening businesses, county health professionals say facial coverings are going to be an important part of maintaining the progress made in fighting COVID-19 and preventing it from moving backward.