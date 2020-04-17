DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting Saturday, Dallas County could require people to cover their mouth and nose when visiting or working at essential businesses.

Judge Clay Jenkins issued the order Thursday saying it will hasten the county’s recovery.

“This will speed things up. This will get this over faster. This will make us safer,” he said during a news conference.

However, at least two county commissioners have expressed opposition.

“For my part, I’ll push to remove the order unless we get a better justification than what we heard at his press conference,” commissioner JJ Koch said.

Commissioner John Wiley Price echoed the sentiment. “We weren’t consulted,” he said.

Pushing a cart of groceries to her car, Tiffany Gilbert wore a mask she’d brought with her after hearing news of the impending order.

“This is only my fourth time putting it on,” she said. “It feels very awkward.”

She was surprised to find most shoppers at her Costco in Dallas were also wearing masks.

“It’s just unbelievable,” she said.

Jenkins says any cloth, including handkerchiefs, scarves, and towels, can be used to cover the mouth and nose.

“Here’s a pillowcase. Tie that up like a bandana,” he said as he showed one during the news conference.

Jenkins said people would not need to cover their face while in their car or walking in their neighborhood, but when shopping for groceries or using public transit.

He said he consulted DART, Uber, and Texas retailers who supported the mandate.

“It just doesn’t feel like it’s America when you have to do these things,” said David Finn.

He said he was one of the few shoppers he saw not wearing a mask. He said he would, if required.

“But it is awkward,” he said.

“It’s weird, but strange times,” said Luis Regalado, who finds it a little easier to wear the mask when he sees it on others.

“Whenever you see more people wearing it, you feel less awkward and you feel like everyone’s on the same page,” he said.