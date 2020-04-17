Comments
GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents were forced out into the dark after an early morning fire at a townhome complex in Grapevine.
It was around 2:30 a.m. when crews from the Grapevine Fire Department were called to the homes in the 1900 block of Shorewood Drive, near Cimarron Trail.
Once there, firefighters found flames shooting from the top of a 2-story unit. It was then that first responders brought in more equipment to fight the 2-alarm blaze.
CBS 11 News video shows the roof completely caved in one building, destroying the units.
The homes were occupied, but all of the residents are believe to have gotten out safely. There have been no reports of injures.
Investigators have not said exactly what sparked the fire.