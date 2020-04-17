HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A prison in Texas has been ordered to provide inmates with soap, hand sanitizer and masks following the death of an inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston issued a preliminary injunction Thursday night calling for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to provide the items at the Pack Unit, where 62-year-old Leonard Clerkly had been incarcerated.
The Pack Unit is located in Grimes County near College Station.
Clerkly died Saturday at a local hospital after testing positive for the virus. As of Thursday, 327 inmates in Texas prisons had tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, the number of statewide deaths in Texas caused by the new coronavirus has topped 400 and confirmed cases are approaching 17,000, according to statistics compiled Thursday evening at Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)