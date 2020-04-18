  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in critical condition after being shot during an aggravated robbery in Dallas Friday night.

At about 8:35 p.m. Apr. 17, police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Ledbetter Drive.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim and a witness who stated they were sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by an unknown suspect who demanded their property.

The suspect — who is currently at large — then shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

