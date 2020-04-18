DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — When ‘Time’ magazine decided to honor frontline heroes in the coronavirus pandemic, several Dallas ISD cafeteria workers snagged a spot on the cover.

“My father called me yesterday to ask me what kind of earrings I was going to wear for TV,” T.W. Browne Middle School cafeteria manager Yolanda Fisher said with a wide smile.

Fisher and her coworkers are now the faces representing the front line workers who are making sure students are still fed while campuses are closed.​

“God created me a server,” Fisher said. “And that’s what I’m doing… serving.” ​

Fisher explained that their mask covered faces speak for so many across North Texas and the nation right now.

“I’ve been getting a lot of text messages saying, ‘Thank you for representing us well,'” she said. “Thank you for letting people see us… they’re loving it, I’m loving it.”​

T.W. Browne Principal LaKisha Thomas was thrilled to see her staffers applauded, saying success in education requires a strong team.​

“Every adult in this building is an educator — everybody,” Thomas said. “Because I know that if my kids are not fed, then they cannot focus on learning.”​

Shannon Wiggins also appeared on the cover, and when asked about the past week, she said, “Oh, this last week has been a lot. I mean, it’s been tremendous. It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy doing the work. We enjoy feeding the children.”​

DISD leaders announced early in the shutdown that all staffers would continue to be paid. So, those who continue to show up to help feed kids aren’t doing it in search of a paycheck, but out of passion and unshakable purpose.​

“It’s what I love,” Fisher said. “God created me to serve and if I can do it, I will do it. They need me. They love me and I love them.”​