DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women have died and a child is injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas Friday night.
At approximately 10:52 p.m. Apr. 17, a Dallas Sheriff deputy drove up to a major crash involving several vehicles in the westbound lanes of IH-30 at Hampton Road.
Dallas Fire-Rescue were on scene attempting to get 28-year-old Monica Gallegos and 54-year-old Carolina Hernandez out of a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser. After their extraction, the women were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but died just hours later.
A 5-year-old child was found on the ground injured and was shortly transported to a local hospital in stable condition. She was also a passenger of the PT Cruiser.
According to witnesses, the two females had just assisted a family member in a Mitsubishi who was having mechanical issues. When they were leaving, they entered the freeway into the right lane driving in reverse and were struck by a Ford F-150.
The driver of the Ford F-150 stated he did not need to be transported and no charges are expected against him.