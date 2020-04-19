Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a DART bus passenger opened fire and ordered the driver to lead a police chase out of Richardson Sunday.
At 11 a.m. Apr. 19, DART police received a report that a customer entered a bus on Buckingham Road and opened fire — shattering several windows.
The suspect then ordered the bus operator to drive them to an undetermined location, officials said.
One officer was wounded, but the chase has since ended.
At this time, no information on the suspect has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.