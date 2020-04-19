RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a DART hijacking and shootout with police Sunday was also wanted in connection to a murder earlier this month.
At 11 a.m. Apr. 19, DART police received a report that a customer entered a bus on Buckingham Road and opened fire — shattering several windows.
Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, then ordered the bus operator to drive them to an undetermined location, officials said. There was one other passenger on board.
The bus proceeded through several jurisdictions including Richardson, Garland, Rowlett and Rockwall on President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT).
Shots were fired by Villagomez in Garland and Richardson — injuring two officers from DART and Garland PD. Both face non life-threatening injuries.
The chase came to a stop on northbound PGBT between State Highway 66 and Liberty Grove. Upon exiting the bus, Villagomez exchanged gunfire with police. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearly two weeks before the shootout, Villagomez was wanted for questioning for the murder of his 41-year-old girlfriend Catherine Menendez, who was found dead Apr. 7 with multiple stab wounds inside a San Antonio home.