DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas says it’s trying to get a better handle on where and how many people are getting sick with COVID-19 and they are calling on the public to help.
The city launched a voluntary survey anyone in the DFW area can take.
It asks you if you have any symptoms daily, even if they are mild.
The city says the survey is completely anonymous, but taking it will help track potential emerging COVID-19 hotspots faster than testing alone can provide.
You can take the survey once a day.