



– Denton County Public Health announced Monday a resident died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The patient, a man from Dallas in his 70s, was a hospitalized, local transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“As we report the loss of a seventeenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must continue taking necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DCPH also announced five new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 598 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 249 of those now recovered.

“Reporting an additional death within Denton County reiterates the severity and risks associated with COVID-19,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “New cases being reported to DCPH have remained low today and we are hopeful that this decrease is the flattening of Denton County’s curve. However, we realize there may still be delays in new cases being reported to local health departments due to the updates over the weekend.”

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains 54.

The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains 17.

Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

