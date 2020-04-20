Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Workforce Commission said $276 million in unemployment benefits went out on Monday to help Texans who find themselves out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, a record 1.4 million Texans have filed for unemployment this year.
Meantime, thousands more continue to try, but have been unable to get through to the Texas Workforce Commission.
This week, the state will be adding an eighth call center to help out.
The TWC says so far, it has added an extra 1,000 people to help take calls and process claims and the state is still hiring more emergency call takers.
Anyone interested can apply on the Texas Workforce Commission website.
Your unemployment made me laugh! I can apply for one of the extra call taker jobs on their website. Their website says I have to apply for unemployment before I can apply with TWC. Can’t apply for unemployment because of their website!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Soooo, tell us HOW WE APPLY FOR JOBS THERE TO HELP WITH THE BACKLOG. Please help us! I can’t apply for unemployment because I forgot my password from 5 years ago and TWC requires I call them. I call all day every day for weeks with no human answering just get stuck in recording loops.