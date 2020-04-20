While the coronavirus (COVID-19) may have changed our schedules, it doesn’t have to change our commitment to living a healthy lifestyle. Your health is at the heart of everything we do, and the American Heart Association encourages you to stay relentless for a world of longer, healthier lives—even from your own home.
With schools and gyms closing, and as we practice social distancing, our exercise routines are no longer routine. In fact, we can use this time as an opportunity to switch up our workout regimen, which can help to boost our immune system, help relieve mental stress and improve overall health.
Here are some practical and easy-to-use resources to help you and your loved ones keep moving—whether inside or outdoors:
- Get the whole family moving from home – Finding ways to be more active around the house sets a good example for kids and can help you stay on top of housework. Use these tips to combine exercise with other activities.
- Create an At-Home Circuit Workout – Circuits can be a great way to work out without any extra equipment. Use these tips to create your at-home workout routine.
- Stay Loose with these Binge Breaks – It important to take time to stretch your muscles before and after exercising. Set your alarm to remind yourself to take a binge break to stretch.
Let’s create a culture of health within our homes and hearts. For additional articles and ideas, visit www.heart.org/coronavirus-resources.