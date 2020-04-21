WATCHTX Gov. Greg Abbott Provides Update On State's Coronavirus Response | Expected At 2PM
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health has reported three more deaths from the coronavirus.

The deceased include a woman in her 90s and a man in his 40s, both from Fort Worth, and a man in his 90s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

“These deaths are unfortunate reminders that we are still in the fight against this deadly virus,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

He urged everyone to continue to social distance and stay home to protect themselves and their families.

Tarrant County now has 42 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 223 people have recovered.

Taneja urged everyone to continue to follow the guidelines below:

  • Stay home as much as possible.
  • If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
  • Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick.
  • If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
  • Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county’s information line at 817-248-6299.

