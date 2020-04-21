WATCHTX Gov. Greg Abbott Provides Update On State's Coronavirus Response | Expected At 2PM
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:businesses, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19, curbside pickup, curbside service, DFW News, Parks, Parks and Recreation, Reopening, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas News


AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — State parks are reopening as Texas begins what Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says will be a gradual unraveling of coronavirus restrictions.

About 120 people on Monday made reservations to be the first back in Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in the Texas Hill Country since all Texas state parks were temporarily closed earlier this month. Visitors had to remain in their car while grabbing trail maps and signs reminded them to wear masks.

Texas this week will also allow doctors to resume nonessential surgeries and let retailers sell items for curbside pickup. Abbott says more restrictions would be lifted before the end of the month.

For information on how to buy day passes at Texas state parks, click here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply