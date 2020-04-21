DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas ISD physical education teacher is going the extra mile to make sure his students are taken care of as they adjust to at-home learning.
At Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School, Coach Robley Cash is taking on a new role.
“This is a tough situation for everyone, especially a lot of our students” he said. ”We have a big refugee population in this neighborhood, Vickery Meadows, so that brings different challenges.”
When it was announced his students would need to come to school to check out laptops and hotspots for online assignments, he knew a lot of them would have no way of making the trip.
Their families don’t have access to cars.
“We knew we had to do what it took to get our students what they needed to do the work,” he said.
Coach Cash made it his mission to personally deliver dozens of laptops to students in need, dropping them off at their doorsteps.
“They just had big smiles and were so happy to see me,” he said.
“I feel really happy and grateful because before he told us I was really stressing because I didn’t know how we were going to handle this,” Jack Lowe Sr. 5th Grader Mariana Martinez said.
Coach Cash walked her through how to complete at-home activities and online assignments.
“It’s basically amazing because not a lot of teachers would do that,” Martinez said. “It was really nice of him to help us with what’s happening.”
“They’re our world ,you know,” Cash said. “Educators don’t always feel compensated money-wise, but the love you get from these kids fills your heart. It makes you excited for what you’re doing, just making a difference in their lives.”