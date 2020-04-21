



– The Dallas Police Department said it found out Tuesday, a neighborhood patrol officer working at the South Central Patrol Division tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer’s most recent day on the job was Tuesday, April 14.

Police said the officer began experiencing coronavirus symptoms the next day and went for testing on Saturday, April 18.

The officer learned of the positive test results Tuesday, April 21 and notified supervisors.

The officer is under quarantine for the next 14 days or longer until cleared by DPD’s medical team to return.

DPD’s doctor was consulted to determine if quarantine was necessary for other officers who had contact with the officer.

Out of an abundance of caution, the specific area where the officer worked will be sprayed and sanitized by a professional contractor.

The officer’s vehicle will also be professionally cleaned.

This latest case brings DPD’s total number of officers who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 12, as well as two civilians – a communications dispatcher and a public service officer.

“Please keep the officers and civilian employees in your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery,” Dallas Police said in a news release.

Detailed numbers to date:

· (14) Positive for COVID-19

o (12) Officers

o (2) Civilians

o (1) Hospitalized

o (5/12) Officers Have Returned

· (128) Quarantine ended/cancelled – able to return to work

· (9) Currently quarantined/self-monitoring

