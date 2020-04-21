



– People recovering from substance abuse says the temptation to relapse during stay at home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic is greater than ever.

A big part of recovery from alcohol and drug abuse is constant support from others, but in this age of isolation, that’s not easy.

Dawn Mason says she gets through days at home with dog walks, online meetings and lots of coffee.

The single mother who lives in Carrollton is a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for two years.

Up until last month, she has relied on daily in person group meetings with her support group to keep from drinking.

But those meetings are now online which she says doesn’t have the same impact and intimate connection.

With social distancing and so much economic turmoil, people fighting substance abuse like Mason are struggling more than most.

“I had one moment where it was a huge temptation and you know the hardship of that, is that we’re going days without seeing anybody,” Mason said. “There’s no one to really physically check on you and so the temptation’s there, you know, maybe I could get away with this.”

Mason says she’s engaging in video meetings three to four times a day with others in recovery.

She’s also posting about her experiences online to help others going through the same thing.

Fortunately, she says she’s still fighting those temptations which don’t happen often.

