ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Rockwall announced Tuesday evening a long-term care facility, Broadmoor Medical Lodge, has two positive COVID-19 cases.
Broadmoor’s administration is actively working with the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Rockwall County Health Authority Dr. Gary A. Bonacquisti, County Judge David Sweet and the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management to ensure all aspects of protective measures and support are in place to stop any further spread in the Broadmoor community, the city said in a news release.
Residents at Broadmoor are isolated, personal protective equipment is being utilized, and they will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and the CDC.
The Broadmoor Administrator said, “Our staff here at Broadmoor are true heroes in every aspect, and they are working tirelessly to provide for the safety and the comfort that our residents deserve and need.”
Broadmoor has worked extensively to secure PPE and continues to replenish supplies to give their staff the equipment needed to minimize the exposure to the virus and provide quality care to their residents in a safe environment, the City of Rockwall said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Broadmoor residents, their families, staff, and all others impacted by this virus,” said County Judge David Sweet.